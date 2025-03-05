ACE files illegal IPTV lawsuits

Anti-piracy coalition the Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE) has filed two separate federal lawsuits against individuals in California and Pennsylvania, each accused of operating illegal internet protocol television (IPTV) services.

The first lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Central District of California, targets Zachary DeBarr of Murrieta, California, the alleged operator of Outer Limits IPTV. The second lawsuit, filed in the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, is against Brandon Weibley of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, who is alleged to have operated multiple illegal IPTV services, including Beast Mode Live, GreenWing Media, Viking Media, BTV, Shrugs, and Zing.

The two unrelated lawsuits allege that DeBarr and Weibley’s services facilitate mass copyright infringement by offering unauthorised access to thousands of pirated television channels, movies, and television shows.

“These lawsuits demonstrate ACE’s unwavering commitment to protecting the creative industry from digital piracy from coast to coast and around the world,” said Karyn Temple, Senior Executive Vice President and Global General Counsel for the Motion Picture Association. “Illegal IPTV services not only harm creators and legitimate streaming platforms but also expose consumers to potential security and fraud risks. We will continue to take decisive legal action to shut down these operations and hold infringers accountable.”