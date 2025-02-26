Max launching in Australia in March

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has announced that its streaming service Max will launch direct to consumer in Australia on March 31st.

Max brings together the best from iconic brands such as HBO, Warner Bros, the DC Universe, Harry Potter and Discovery, as well as Cartoon Network, TLC, ID, HGTV and more, all in one place.

As the home of HBO Originals and Max Originals, Max will offer fans culture-defining series including returning seasons of The Last of Us, And Just Like That…, House of the Dragon, Euphoria and Peacemaker as well as highly new shows such as It: Welcome to Derry and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, from the world of Game of Thrones.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy recently released theatrical hits from Warner Bros Pictures, including blockbusters from the last few years such as Barbie, Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice and Twisters, alongside treasured franchises including Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings and the DC Universe. Coupled with all-time fan-favourites including Friends, The Big Bang Theory and Rick and Morty, real-life stories across food, home, lifestyle and factual like 90 Day Fiancé and Outback Opal Hunters, as well as family viewing such as Ben 10 and We Bare Bears.

Max will be available for subscription through the Max website and via app stores, including the Apple Store and Google Play Store, and will be viewable on all major devices such as mobile, tablet, gaming consoles and connected TV, including Hubbl. In addition, WBD also announced a launch partnership with Foxtel, providing Foxtel subscribers with access to the Max app at no additional cost.

JB Perrette, CEO and President of Global Streaming and Games at WBD, commented: “We’ve been clear that the globalisation of Max is a top priority, and Australia represents one of our biggest new markets and a significant opportunity to delight even more fans with the incredible stories told by our iconic brands. Combining an unrivalled breadth of high-quality content, legendary franchises and a strong product experience, Australians can look forward to the highest-calibre streaming proposition from March 31st.”

Michael Brooks, General Manager, WBD Australia and New Zealand, added: “WBD has a long history in Australia, and we know our world-class content from HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery and more is incredibly popular with audiences here. We have a clear strategy to maximise reach through our direct-to-consumer app and distribution partnerships, and our collaboration with Foxtel at launch is a testament to that. We can’t wait for fans across the country to experience Max.”