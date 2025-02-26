BBC News added to StarHub’s Starter+, Malay+ passes

StarHub, the Singapore-based telco, and BBC Studios have announced the next phase of their long-term partnership.

BBC News has now been added to StarHub’s Starter+ and Malay+ passes, making the news channel more widely available to customers across StarHub’s platforms. StarHub’s Entertainment+ subscribers will also continue to enjoy the flexibility of watching BBC Studios’ content on the platforms they prefer. They will have the choice of engaging with BBC Studio’s content through five channels – BBC News, BBC Earth, BBC Lifestyle, CBeebies and BBC First – or on demand through BBC Player.

Phil Hardman, Executive Vice President & General Manager of BBC Studios Asia, commented: “Our partnership with StarHub continues to bring the best of British content to Singaporean audiences. Making the BBC News channel available to even more StarHub subscribers will mean that our trusted breaking news, sports news and documentaries will be able to shine brightly in a world of increasing misinformation.”

Cheryl Png, Vice President of Distribution for Southeast Asia, South Korea and Japan for BBC Studios Asia, said: “StarHub continues to be an important and strategic partner for BBC Studios. Together, we are committed to delivering powerful, entertaining and inspiring content to a wider audience in Singapore. Our shared vision and collaboration continue to drive us forward in bringing unparalleled British content that captivates and engages our viewers.”

“Through this valuable partnership with BBC Studios, StarHub is delighted to bring premium content to our customers,” added Johan Buse, Chief of Consumer Business Group, StarHub. “We understand the needs of our customers and are committed to delivering exactly what they want—whether it’s world-class entertainment, inspiring documentaries, or insightful storytelling. At StarHub, we continuously strive to further enhance the entertainment options available to our subscribers, ensuring they have access to premium, engaging, and inspiring content at their fingertips.”