Arabsat links with audience measurement firm

There has long been complaints from broadcasters and content providers about the lack of audience viewing measurement across the Middle East. Arabsat is looking to help plug the gap by entering a strategic partnership to “enhance real-time satellite audience measurement” with Audimatic.

The collaboration aims to integrate Audimatic’s advanced real-time measurement tools with Arabsat’s satellite services, providing broadcasters and content providers with unprecedented audience insights to optimize their programming and reach.

Audimatic is a real time TV audiences measurement tool for satellite receivers and IPTV set-top boxes, recording the history of viewers TV choices per second. This publication is based on the data extraction from the satellite measurements database.

Audimatic has already won an award from the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) for the ‘Most Innovative [product] of the Year’ in 2024, and has been embraced by MBC’s Shahid system, and other extensive contracts with the likes of Saudi Broadcasting and eVision.

The company was used extensively at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a special emphasis on Arab-speaking countries for their viewing habits during the Games.