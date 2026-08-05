Hearst, the US media giant, has agreed a deal to acquire The Walt Disney Company’s 50 per cent stake ​in A+E Global Media in a deal worth around $1.2 billion (€1.04bn) ‌in cash, giving it full ownership of the television and content business.

Disney’s exit from A+E follows the company’s efforts to ​prioritise streaming and sports (via ESPN). It ends a partnership with Hearst that has lasted for more that four decades.

The transaction is expected to ​close in September. A+E will then become a wholly ​owned Hearst business within the company’s entertainment group. A+E ​operates a number of brands including A&E, Lifetime, FYI, The History ​Channel, LMN, and Vice TV. It reaches more than ‌414 ⁠million households across 200 territories in 40 languages.

“We thank our Disney colleagues for decades of successful partnership,” commented Steven R Swartz (pictured), President and CEO of Hearst. “We look forward to supporting Paul Buccieri and A+E Global Media’s leadership team as they continue to make must-see programmes and innovate around the great History, Lifetime, and A&E brands.”

“In a media environment defined by fragmentation, A+E Global Media’s advantage is the strength and versatility of our brands, our strong partnerships, and our vast library of owned assets,” added Paul Buccieri, President and Chairman of A+E Global Media. “As we continue extending our storytelling globally across all platforms with IP that travels to every screen and form-factor, we believe we are well suited for whatever opportunities may come next. I also want to express my deepest thanks to Hearst, The Walt Disney Company, and to our board members – both recent and past – for their guidance and support over the years.”