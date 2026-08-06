News Broadcasting has delivered another strong set of RAJAR results for the Q2 2026 survey period (April 6th 2026 – June 28th 2026). The group, including national brands talkSPORT, Times Radio, Virgin Radio UK and Talk, as well as U105 in Northern Ireland, delivered a reach of 6.4 million weekly listeners and 44.3 million listening hours.

Scott Taunton, News UK EVP, President of Broadcasting, commented: “As the UK’s undisputed leader in digital-first broadcasting, these latest results prove that audiences consistently turn to our brands for major breaking news and analysis. It’s been an exceptional quarter for Times Radio, setting records for both weekly listeners and total listening hours. It is clear there is an exceptional demand for the station’s expert analysis and fearless debate during a turbulent political period, one that will only intensify as the nation moves forward under a new Prime Minister. Paired with our other brands, including talkSPORT, Virgin Radio UK, and Talk, News Broadcasting has unmatched reach across live audio and video, and continues to set the standard for modern, multi-platform media.”

talkSPORT reaffirms its position as the UK’s leading sports radio network, reaching 3.7 million listeners and 23.6 million listening hours.

Times Radio delivered a record-breaking quarter, achieving its highest-ever reach of 660k weekly listeners, an increase of 7.1 per cent year-on-year, and a record 5.9 million weekly listening hours, marking a 21.3 per cent increase in listening hours year-on-year.

The news and opinion station, Talk, recorded 4.9 million listening hours, an increase of 15 per cent year-on-year, and reached 543k weekly listeners, continuing to engage audiences with lively debate and commentary on national stories.outhport inquiry, anti-Semitic attacks including Golders Green, and the significance of Andy Burnham winning the Makerfield by-election.

The Virgin Radio UK network recorded 1.8 million weekly listeners across its portfolio, with listeners tuning in for 8 million listening hours. This quarter, TFI Unplugged launched on Channel 4 with the series continuing to grow across digital platforms. The expanding digital footprint saw 99 million views in the last quarter, an increase of 115 per cent year-on-year.

U105 recorded significant growth in weekly reach across Northern Ireland, both quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year. The station now has 241,000 weekly listeners across Northern Ireland, a 14 per cent increase from the same period last year. Those listeners tune in for more than 2.1 million hours each week.