World Rugby and ITV have announced a deal that will see ITV become the exclusive UK broadcast partner for Men’s Rugby World Cup Australia 2027, bringing every moment of the tournament to audiences across the UK.

The agreement ensures that evey match from Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, taking place across Australia from October 1st to November 13th 2027, will be available live for UK audiences, alongside highlights, analysis and digital content across ITV, ITVX, and ITV Sport YouTube.

The Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027 will, for the first time, see 24 teams compete on rugby’s biggest stage, creating a more globally representative tournament. With 52 matches, a new round of 16, seven host cities and millions of fans expected to engage worldwide, Australia 2027 will be the largest Rugby World Cup in history.

Niall Sloane, ITV Director of Sport, commented: “This is a monumental deal for audiences across the UK delivering coverage on ITV of the biggest rugby tournament. We’ve enjoyed a long standing partnership with World Rugby and this will continue to thrive. This partnership further secures ITV as the home of rugby adding to our extensive portfolio and commitment of rugby coverage across ITV1, ITVX and ITV Sport YouTube.”

World Rugby Chief Executive, Alan Gilpin, added: “This is much more than a new agreement with a trusted partner, it is a statement of intent to ensure that everyone in the UK can experience and be inspired by one of the world’s iconic sporting events, its action, drama and personalities. ITV’s passion for rugby, commitment to innovation and ability to tell the stories that define Rugby World Cup have been central to the tournament’s success in the UK for more than 30 years, and will again be a major feature of Australia 2027, with every minute of every match available for UK fans. Australia 2027 will be a landmark moment for rugby. With 24 teams, more matches, more stories and more opportunities for emerging nations to shine on the world stage, the tournament will power a new era for the game. Together with ITV, we look forward to bringing every unforgettable moment to everyone across the UK as we invite the world to go all out for Rugby World Cup 2027.”

The Rugby World Cup will open with hosts Australia taking on Hong Kong on October 1st 2027 at The Perth Stadium.

ITV has aired every men’s Rugby World Cup since the 1991 edition.