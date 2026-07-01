Titan OS partners with Xumo

Titan OS, the European technology, entertainment and advertising company, has announced a new technical integration and distribution agreement with Xumo Enterprise, the business-to-business arm of Xumo that helps content owners create, manage and distribute FAST channels.

Effective immediately, Titan OS will integrate and distribute more than 50 new FAST channels powered by Xumo Enterprise across Titan OS devices, including Philips, JVC, and SHARP TVs, with Titan Ads monetising the advertising inventory.

Beyond the initial launch, the agreement establishes Titan OS as an ongoing distribution platform for Xumo Enterprise, giving content partners and FAST channel providers an additional route to distribute their content on Titan OS devices.

“FAST continues to transform the way viewers discover and enjoy television, and partnerships like this are central to building a richer, more accessible content experience across Titan OS,” said Anna Campistol, FAST Channel Commercial Lead at Titan OS. “By working with Xumo, we are expanding the depth and variety of free entertainment available through Titan OS devices and our app, while creating new opportunities for content owners, distributors and CSP partners worldwide.”

“By collaborating with Titan OS, we’re enabling our content partners to expand the reach of their FAST channels to more viewers around the world,”added Stefan Van Engen, Vice President, Content and Programming at Xumo. “Titan OS’ growing connected TV footprint and focus on discovery make it a strong partner as we continue to expand access to free, premium streaming entertainment across global TV ecosystems.”