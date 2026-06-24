Brussels set to OK Paramount deal

Brussels is set to approve Paramount’s $111 billion (€97.9bn) takeover of Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) on condition of certain remedies.

The deal, agreed after a bidding war with Netflix, will combine some of the industry’s most valuable assets. The exact remedies are still being worked out between the companies and the European Commission after they met this week, reports FT.

The remedies could include a requirement for Paramount to exit its joint venture with Universal Pictures, which distributes films in several international markets.

The deal gained approval from the US Department of Justice earlier this June. The Commission has a July 7th deadline to either approve the deal or open an in-depth investigation. Paramount’s offer is backed by financing from Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and L’Imad, an investment vehicle backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund.