Taskmaster announces new contestants for season 22

As another triumphant task tournament comes to a close, Greg Davies and his efficient assistant Alex Horne have announcd a brand-new five-piece set of comedians that they are set to score and mark with the utmost scrutiny to determine who will emerge victorious and become the next Taskmaster Champion.

The quintet of comics who have willingly submitted themselves to the toughest physical and mental examination on television are: critically-acclaimed comedian and Edinburgh Fringe favorite Chloe Petts (Have I Got News For You); award-winning comedian, writer, songwriter and actor Isy Suttie (Peep Show); BAFTA winning actor, author, comedian, presenter, Matt Lucas (Gladiator II); actor, comedian, and ventriloquist Nina Conti (director of comedy feature Sunlight); and multi-award-winning comedian, actor, writer and director Richard Ayoade (The IT Crowd).

Season 21 of the hit show saw an increase in viewership internationally which saw a 39 per cent increase in impressions from North America compared to the previous series, with 4.2 million hours watched so far on the official YouTube channel, contributing to the 308 million hours viewed and 2.2 million subscribers and counting on the channel.