Early Freeview switch-off would be “unprecedented gamble”

Switching off Freeview in the 2030s would be far more complex, costly and risky than the UK’s digital TV switchover, according to a report by Christy Swords, a former senior ITV executive involved in the original process. The report, A false comparison: Digital switchover and Freeview switch off, warns that claims a future Freeview switch off would be “just like” digital switchover are misleading.

By the time analogue signals were turned off between 2008 and 2012, most households had already moved to digital TV, leaving only a small number needing limited, one-off help. Today, the picture is very different, with around ten million homes still using Freeview, many of them alongside streaming services.

Broadcast television remains simple, reliable and free at the point of use for live TV. The Government’s own estimates suggest five million or more homes will still rely on Freeview in 2034.

The report warns that switching off Freeview would force millions of households to buy new equipment, junk existing devices and potentially upgrade broadband simply to keep watching live TV. Older and lower income viewers without broadband or a connected TV could face new ongoing costs of more than £300 a year, on top of the BBC licence fee.

It concludes that an early switch off could shift significant costs from broadcasters onto consumers and taxpayers, with public support potentially running to hundreds of millions of pounds a year.