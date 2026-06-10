Early Freeview switch-off would be “unprecedented gamble”
June 10, 2026
Switching off Freeview in the 2030s would be far more complex, costly and risky than the UK’s digital TV switchover, according to a report by Christy Swords, a former senior ITV executive involved in the original process. The report, A false comparison: Digital switchover and Freeview switch off, warns that claims a future Freeview switch off would be “just like” digital switchover are misleading.
By the time analogue signals were turned off between 2008 and 2012, most households had already moved to digital TV, leaving only a small number needing limited, one-off help. Today, the picture is very different, with around ten million homes still using Freeview, many of them alongside streaming services.
Broadcast television remains simple, reliable and free at the point of use for live TV. The Government’s own estimates suggest five million or more homes will still rely on Freeview in 2034.
The report warns that switching off Freeview would force millions of households to buy new equipment, junk existing devices and potentially upgrade broadband simply to keep watching live TV. Older and lower income viewers without broadband or a connected TV could face new ongoing costs of more than £300 a year, on top of the BBC licence fee.
It concludes that an early switch off could shift significant costs from broadcasters onto consumers and taxpayers, with public support potentially running to hundreds of millions of pounds a year.
Swords commented: “Switching off Freeview as early as 2034 would be an unprecedented gamble with a service that millions of households depend on every day. The costs and risks involved are of a different order of magnitude to digital switchover (DSO). By the time of DSO, most UK homes had already fully converted to digital. Those few homes that hadn’t needed limited, one-off help. None of this applies this time around. The Government’s own estimates suggest there will still be 5 million Freeview homes by 2034. Switching off Freeview would force these homes to buy new equipment, junk existing devices and potentially upgrade their broadband. Unlike switchover, most UK homes will see no benefit, they already have full access to VOD services like iPlayer and Netflix.
“Older and less well off viewers without a broadband contract or a connected TV would face a new annual bill running to £300 or more, on top of the £180 BBC licence fee. At a stroke, Freeview switch off will increase the entry price for watching UK TV to £500 a year or more. Early Freeview switch off might save broadcasters money at the margin, but it would shift significant costs onto UK consumers and taxpayers. Thankfully there is an alternative: extending Freeview beyond 2034. Government should confirm that it will not leave any viewers behind and will extend Freeview into the 2040s,” concluded Swords.