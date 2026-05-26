HbbTV Association launches HbbTV Application Showcase

The HbbTV Association, a global initiative dedicated to providing open standards for advanced interactive TV services via broadcast and broadband networks, has announced the launch of the HbbTV Application Showcase.

Designed as a central destination for the HbbTV community, the Application Showcase highlights real‑world HbbTV applications from broadcasters, platform operators, technology providers and other market players around the world. It offers a curated view of how HbbTV is being used in practice, demonstrating the variety of features and services made possible by HbbTV.

The showcase includes interactive programme enhancements, interactive advertising, on‑demand catalogues, EPGs, FAST Channel access, gaming, accessibility services and addressable advertising. By presenting these examples in one place, the service provides insights into how HbbTV supports a compelling, modern, flexible viewing experience across different markets and device environments.

A key strength of HbbTV is its ability to deliver one application for all connected TV ecosystems, removing the need to develop and maintain separate apps for different proprietary operating systems. The showcase demonstrates how this universal approach enables consistent, scalable deployments across devices, manufacturers and brands.

To ensure a strong starting point, the showcase is currently populated with selected applications from recent HbbTV Awards entrants. This provides an initial cross‑section of use cases, markets and implementation styles, offering immediate value to developers, product teams and decision‑makers exploring what HbbTV can achieve.

All industry stakeholders are invited to contribute additional applications. The entries can be uploaded via the submission form available on the Application Showcase page. All submissions will be reviewed prior to publication to ensure consistency, accuracy and quality.

“The HbbTV Application Showcase is an important new resource for our community. It brings together top-level, real-world examples of HbbTV applications, demonstrating the richness and diversity of services enabled by the open standard,” commented Vincent Grivet, Chair of the HbbTV Association. “These applications highlight how HbbTV enables seamless, engaging and interactive viewing experiences, bringing together a wide range of services within a consistent connected TV environment. We believe this showcase will inspire innovation, support knowledge sharing and underline the unique value of HbbTV as a universal platform.