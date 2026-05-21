Qvest modernises Bahrain TV’s media archive system

Qvest, a specialist in media-focused services, has completed the implementation of a new media workflow platform for Bahrain TV. The upgrade modernises the broadcaster’s media archiving and management systems with future-proof technologies, boosting productivity, and enabling efficient, scalable workflows. The implementation took place during ongoing live operations, without interrupting Bahrain TV’s broadcast activities.

As the central technology partner, Qvest was responsible for the complete system integration and installation of various technologies for the modernisation of the media archive. The integrated technical solutions include several key components that ensure efficient workflows and future scalability, providing significant technical enhancements for the Ministry of Information (MI) as the broadcaster’s operator. The system now offers fully integrated Media Asset Management (MAM) with customisable workflows, the latest technologies for media capture and transcoding, and enhanced storage solutions for fast processing of large media files.

Engr. Abdulla Ahmed Al Balooshi, Assistant Undersecretary of Technical Affairs Directorate, commented: “The new media archive system has significantly improved our teams’ productivity and offers a state-of-the-art environment that promotes creativity and collaboration. The cooperation with Qvest and the partners went smoothly. Their expertise and innovative impulses were crucial in realising our vision of enhancing our broadcasting standards through the integration of advanced technological solutions.”

In addition to the Avid Media Asset Management System, which is based on the Avid MediaCentral platform and offers a unified web-based interface for accessing media resources and production tools, the upgrade to the Spectra Stack Library is a central component of the upgraded technology stack. The new storage solution replaces the existing library, offering improved storage efficiency and scalability. The newly installed Kumulate system from Telestream is controlled by the Avid MAM solution and enables the team to perform tasks such as archiving, restoration, and partial restoration of media resources. The comprehensive migration plan ensured a smooth transition from the existing system to the new environment, including metadata migration and integration with existing systems without interrupting operations. Full support for Arabic-language metadata fields further improves accessibility and user-friendliness for local staff, ensuring the system meets the region’s linguistic requirements. Extensive integration capabilities also ensure seamless integration with existing production and news systems, including integration with tape and ingest systems.

The installed high-capacity Avid NEXIS storage systems with 240 Terabytes per engine now offer scalable media storage. By integrating with Adobe Premiere Pro via MediaCentral Panel, seamless editing and media handling for efficient workflows is facilitated. The system is designed to support simultaneous access by multiple users. Advanced search capabilities enable fast content retrieval, while large media files can be handled and edited efficiently. This leads to better collaboration and faster decision-making.

Philipp Glänzel, Managing Director, Qvest MENA, added: “Our goal was to create an exceptional working environment that reflects the core values and production standards of Bahrain TV while fostering a positive atmosphere among the staff. We are pleased with the trusted and successful partnership with the Ministry of Information on this special project.”