Research: Bad sofa etiquette can spoil shared TV viewing

Research from EE, the UK network operator and broadband provider, reveals that how Brits watch TV and whether everyone can find something they enjoy can make or break the shared viewing experience.

With four in ten Brits (43 per cent) saying their favourite part of the day is spent in front of the TV, and the average viewer spending around 20 hours a week on the sofa, it’s little surprise that sofa and TV etiquette is alive and well in households across the UK.

The research uncovers a clear set of green-flag and red-flag behaviours shaping the nation’s viewing habits, from seating spots and doom-scrolling to spoiler-sharing, highlighting the unspoken rules of shared TV time, where flexibility and choice play a key role in keeping the peace.

The Red Flags of TV Watching Etiquette

According to the research, certain TV and sofa habits are almost universally disliked, undermining the shared TV experience. The most common red flag behaviours include:

Having shoes on the sofa (32%)

Blurting out spoilers (30%)

Talking during a movie or show (27%)

Hogging the remote (18%)

Falling asleep and snoring (18%)

Switching channels without getting everyone’s buy in (16%)

Doom scrolling while a film is on (15%)

Taking your socks off (15%)

Bingeing a family favourite on your own (13%)

So divisive are these habits that nearly half (47 per cent) of Brits admit that they’ve even gone as far as telling the person off for not behaving properly in their living room.

And it’s not just bad behaviours that are guiding the etiquette preferences; 78 per cent also admit their living room has an unofficial assigned seat, with arguments and tensions running high if anyone dares to take their spot or lays claim to the prized corner cushion (38 per cent).

The Green Flags of TV Watching Etiquette

Alongside the less desirable TV watching behaviour, EE’s research highlights the habits that bring households closer together in the living room; from having phones on silent and always sharing snacks, to moving to another room to watch a show if others aren’t interested. Top green flags include:

Having phones on silent (27%)

Always sharing snacks (26%)

Closing the curtains to watch movies (19%)

Allowing the dog to sit on the sofa (18%)

Allowing people to use subtitles (16%)

Having access to and switching between a range of streaming platforms (14%)

Going to watch their favourite show in another room if no-one else is interested (14)

Such behaviours are especially key given the value placed by many on using TV to allow them to connect with their loved ones, with nearly two fifths of Brits (39 per cent) saying that TV brings people together.

Amid the growing demand for choice and multiple streaming options at home, EE says its EE TV service offers the ultimate solution. Its multi-room feature lets families watch different content at the same time in separate rooms and for those wanting access to shows on new platforms, EE TV gives customers the freedom to flex their package up or down, month by month – so they only pay for what they want.

Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Marketing Communications Director at EE, commented: “At EE, we know the real challenge isn’t just how or what to watch on TV, it’s making sure everyone in the household can find something they love. With EE TV, we offer flexible access to a wide range of content from live sport to entertainment, and all on the UK’s best network, so every mood, personality and demand on the sofa is met. Whether sitting down to watch the show that everyone is talking about or tuning in for a key sports event, it’s no surprise that Brits see having the flexibility to watch what you want, when you want as a top green flag”.