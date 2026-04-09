Tubi launches ChatGPT app

Tubi, Fox’s free streaming service, has announced the launch of its native app within ChatGPT, introducing a new way for viewers to discover and watch Tubi’s content.

“Streaming should feel effortless, and as chatbots and AI agents are becoming a common way people navigate the internet, Tubi is expanding its discovery experience to meet viewers in the moment they’re expressing intent in their own words,” commented Mike Bidgoli, Chief Product and Technology officer at Tubi.

“At the core of Tubi is a deeply scaled personalisation and discovery system, trained on more than 1 billion monthly hours of viewing from over 100 million active users. Recent AI breakthroughs are compounding that advantage, enhancing how Tubi interprets intent, reasons over content, and connects viewers to the right titles faster. This launch brings that system into a conversational interface, making it seamless to go from an idea to the perfect match and content rabbit hole,” added Bidgoli.

With the launch of the Tubi app inside ChatGPT, that discovery is extending into more of the environments where entertainment decisions are increasingly happening. Users can add Tubi’s app from ChatGPT app store and type “@Tubi” anytime to describe what they’re in the mood for, whether that’s “a movie that feels like a fever dream but isn’t horror” or “a thriller for tonight.” They’ll then receive curated, interactive results that they can watch on Tubi.