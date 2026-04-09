Arqiva supports Nation Radio’s expansion

Arqiva, the 8media services and communications infrastructure operator, has announced Nation Radio as the launch partner for its new fully managed audio streaming platform, supporting one of the UK’s fastest-growing commercial radio groups as it continues to expand its reach and digital capabilities.

Under the multi-year agreement, Nation Radio will migrate all 33 of its services to Arqiva’s platform, delivering around 5 million listening hours of audio per month and serving up to 1 million targeted audio adverts per day.

Arqiva’s platform plays a central role in enabling Nation Radio to deliver consistent audio wherever and however listeners choose to tune in. Designed to handle peaks in demand, the low-latency audio content delivery network ensures a seamless listener experience, while real-time analytics and audience insights give Nation greater visibility into listening behaviour and performance. The platform also enables Nation Radio to maximise the value of its content, with tools to clip live broadcast audio and immediately publish it to podcast platforms, alongside reliable distribution to all major audio destinations, including smart speakers. Enterprise-grade service levels and 24/7 monitoring provide the resilience required to support Nation’s growing audience and commercial ambitions.

Richard Johnston, Head of Commercial Radio at Arqiva, commented: “This partnership is about supporting Nation Radio’s growth ambitions. By combining the reach of broadcast radio with high-quality digital streaming, we’re helping Nation build audiences, strengthen engagement and unlock new commercial opportunities across its services.”

Jason Bryant, Founder of Nation Radio, added: “As a fast-growing independent radio group, we need partners who can support our expansion across both broadcast and digital platforms. Arqiva’s end-to-end streaming service gives us the reliability, insight and flexibility to grow our digital audience, while its broadcast expertise continues to play a vital role in helping us reach listeners at scale.”