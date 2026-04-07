Stingray, OrkaTV partner to launch 17 FAST channels

Stingray, the connected streaming media company and OrkaTV, the new free streaming platform bringing curated live and on-demand television to US audiences, have announced a content partnership that brings five video channels and twelve audio channels to the OrkaTV platform, catering to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

OrkaTV aggregates high-quality FAST channels across entertainment, music, lifestyle, and more — all in one seamless experience with no subscription required.

Channel highlights include:

Stingray Naturescape : A journey to the scenic wonders of the world with stunning imagery, from crackling fireplaces to flights over tropical paradises.

ZenLIFE By Stingray : The perfect destination for daily wellness. The channel provides a tranquil backdrop for work, relaxation, and sleep, with peaceful sounds and easy-listening music to help viewers restore their zen.

Stingray Cozy Café : A blend of trendy coffee house visuals and lo-fi beats to create the perfect backdrop for focus, relaxation, and inspiration.

Qello Concerts by Stingray : Offers legendary full-length concert films and riveting documentaries featuring beloved artists.

Ultimate Trivia by Stingray: Allows viewers to test their knowledge and compete across diverse categories like Geography, History, Sports, Arts & Entertainment, Science, and current events.

The Stingray Music audio lineup rounds out the offering with a range of musical experiences spanning Stingray Hot Country, Stingray Classic Rock, Stingray Remember the 80s, Stingray Spa, Stingray Hip Hop/R&B, Stingray Easy Listening, Stingray Smooth Jazz, Stingray Nothin’ But the 90s, Stingray Flashback 70s, Stingray Greatest Hits, Stingray Country Greats, and Stingray Soft Hits.

“We’re delighted to bring this new suite of FAST channels to OrkaTV, enhancing the viewing experience with more diverse content and reaching new audiences,” commented Jim Riley, President of Stingray Music USA. “This expansion underscores our commitment to providing high-quality, curated entertainment experiences for every taste. Whether you’re looking to relax, dance or rock out to your favorite tunes, Stingray has something for everyone.”

“Launching OrkaTV is about giving audiences a better way to discover and enjoy free streaming TV, and content partnerships like this one with Stingray are exactly what will set us apart,” added Mike Woods, Founder and CEO of OrkaTV. “Stingray brings an exceptional breadth of curated audio and video content that complements our platform perfectly. Together, we’re making it easier than ever for viewers to find programming they love — for free.”

The channels are available to watch via the OrkaTV app on Fire TV, Roku, and Google TV; and available soon on Samsung, Vizio, and LG smart TVs and on Apple devices.