Roku launches 5 ITV Studios FAST channels in UK

Roku has announced the launch of five new FAST channels from ITV Studios, building on the introduction of more than 40 FAST channels to the platform in October 2025.

The new additions bring iconic British content to audiences across the UK and are available to stream for free on all new and existing Roku devices.

The new channels are:

· The Graham Norton Show – Popular talk show host Graham Norton invites some if the biggest stars in the world onto his sofa to share their stories.

· Hell’s Kitchen – Gordon Ramsay’s culinary boot camp returns to Los Angeles as the world-renowned Head Chef slices and dices a group of upcoming Cordon Bleu cooks and aspiring restaurateurs, to find out who deserves the top prize of their own restaurant.

· Hotel Inspector – Alex Polizzi is on a quest to save some of Britain’s worst-run hotels and B&Bs, with dubious decor, questionable cleanliness and even family feuds to contend with along the way.

· River Monsters – Follow fishing detective Jeremy Wade as he travels around the world in search of the most fearsome underwater killers.

· British Screen Classics – Showcasing British cinema across a range of genres.

The channels are available immediately on all Roku TV models and Roku streaming players, fully integrated into The Roku Channel and Live TV Guide. The partnership was led by Jane Dribinskaya, VP FAST & DTC Partnerships, for Zoo 55 and Albert Rabago, Content Acquisition Manager, for Roku.

“We’re delighted to bring these well-loved ITV Studios channels to Roku in the UK,” commented Tom Price, Director, Content Distribution – Europe & Australia, Roku. “The new channels build on the strong momentum of our FAST offering and reflect our commitment to expanding locally relevant content. Our FAST channels make it easy for viewers to enjoy popular shows without any subscription fees.”

Graham Haigh, COO Zoo 55, added: “Our partnership with Roku brings some of ITV Studios’ most iconic shows to even more viewers across the UK. It ensures our world-class library remains at the forefront of the evolving streaming landscape, connecting audiences with the content they love.”