Sky unveils new slate of acquired content

Sky has revealed a slate of newly acquired drama and comedy from around the world.

The celebrated Heated Rivalry is confirmed to return exclusively to Sky and NOW, with Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie continuing the phenomenon with a second season arriving in 2027. Sky will also air bring mystery thriller YAGA, starring Carrie-Anne Moss, Clark Backo, Noah Reid and Hudson Williams, to TV screens later this year.

Also newly announced is crime drama Superfakes, an A24 production, created by Emmy winner Alice Ju and executive produced by award-winning actress Lucy Liu who also stars alongside Ken Leung.

Additionally from UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, The ‘Burbs (pictured), starring Keke Palmer and Jack Whitehall in a series reimagining the cult classic film will air on April 1st, and new spy thriller Ponies, starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson, is coming in May.

Katie Keenan, Group Director of Acquisitions for Sky UK and Europe, commented: “We’re proud to unveil this slate of new premium dramas, each offering bold, distinctive and world-class storytelling for our customers. The return of global hit Heated Rivalry to Sky and NOW in the UK and Ireland will be a must-watch next year, and we cannot wait for audiences to see YAGA, Superfakes, The ‘Burbs and Ponies – all joining an already stellar line-up of unmissable TV.”

This new sweep of content expands on the fresh line-up coming to Sky and NOW, including The Miniature Wife, Euphoria Season 3, House of the Dragon Season 3, Fightland, Crystal Lake and The Good Daughter.