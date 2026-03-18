Synapse TV to operate Freely Showcase channel

Freely has appointed Synapse TV to create and operate its dedicated Freely Showcase channel on Channel 100 within the Freely platform.

Freely Showcase is an IP-only service available exclusively to Freely viewers. Synapse TV will be responsible for scheduling, automated playout and IP distribution of the channel. Freely Showcase features platform highlights, feature updates and ‘how to’ videos, supporting content discovery and platform navigation. Synapse manages playlist scheduling, content preparation and delivery into the Freely IP environment, enabling regular updates as the platform evolves.

“Freely Showcase helps our viewers to make full use of the Freely experience, ensuring they know what’s available on the platform and how to make the best use of it,” commented John Furlong, Director of Operations, Everyone TV.

Chris Wass, Director at Synapse TV, added: “We are pleased to support Freely with the scheduling, playout and delivery of Channel 100, ensuring the service runs reliably and remains aligned with platform developments.”