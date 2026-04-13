OneWeb UK ups revenue in 2025

OneWeb Holdings UK is the London-based division of Eutelsat, and while OneWeb’s overall financials are consolidated into Eutelsat’s quarterly results, it also has to file its own numbers under UK rules. The report is quite revealing.

For example, OneWeb Holdings reduced its staff costs by 33 per cent to $82.8 million (€70.8m). Revenues grew 44.5 per cent for the year (to June 2025) to $186 million. Also helping was the reduction in tradijng losses. OneWeb reported an operating loss of $456 million, a reduction of 66 per cent. That loss will have been further reduced in the period since June 2025.

Eutelsat is already financing extra OneWeb satellites. It has ordered 100 of its ‘first-generation’ satellites in December 2024, and another 340 in January 2026 at an overall cost of some $2.56 billion including launch costs. OneWeb started deploying its satellites in 2019 and those early launches will need to start being replaced probably around year-end 2026.

Later launches will not need replacing much before 2030-2031.

OneWeb Holding’s Eutelsat parent has issued a comfort letter to accompany the numbers, saying: “The directors are satisfied, given [our] ability to meet short-term and long-term liquidity requirements with available cash and operating cash flows and its available resources of additional liquidity, that the ultimate parent company has sufficient cash and liquidity to provide this support should it be required.”

Eutelsat itself, in its H1 financial statement (as at December 31st 2025) reported LEO revenues (that is OneWeb) were up 59.7 per cent at €110.5 million.