Analyst: SpaceX making 340 satellites per month

Analysts at Quilty Space say that SpaceX is building Starlink satellites at a rate of more than 4,000 per year (or about 340 per month). This production rate is well ahead of the 2,880 it built in 2024, a 40-plus percentage improvement.

Quilty adds that Starlink’s global gateways (ground-stations) deployed grew from about 240 in 2024 to about 503 in 2026 (+2.1x), with some 135 new sites added in 2026 to date.

The research company’s analysts say that as far as Starlink is concerned, “The business looks nothing like it did 18 months ago”. Quilty predicts that Starlink alone will generate $20 billion in revenue this year, almost doubling the estimated $11.8 billion it made in 2025, noting: “As Starlink scales globally, the story is no longer just about subscriber growth, but a fundamental shift in revenue mix, pricing dynamics, and the growing role of government demand.”

More than 30 airlines now provide Starlink, and revenue from that segment is expected to climb 68 per cent from last year, according to Quilty. Starlink’s important Maritime segment is also growing and Quilty anticipates that some 75,000 shipping vessels are expected to add Starlink this year which could be worth $1.9 billion.