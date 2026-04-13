Data: PSB funding decrease greater in France than EU average
April 13, 2026
From Pascale Paoli-Lebailly in Paris
Following the recent conclusion of the French National Assembly’s inquiry on public broadcasting, it has emerged that European public broadcasting services have generally seen their funding decline over the past decade. This decrease has been greater than average in France, according to consulting firm NPA Conseil.
Based on data from the EBU, it reveals that the share of PSB in the GDP of the 45 countries studied fell by nearly a quarter, from 0.18 per cent to 0.14 per cent between 2014 and 2024.
This equates to an 8.6 per cent decrease in operating revenue in constant euros over the period. In France, the decline reached 9.9 per cent. But trends varied from country to country; revenues fell by 9.5 per cent in Italy; by 7.1 per cent in the UK; and increased by 11.6 per cent in French-speaking Belgium, and by 16.9 per cent in Spain.