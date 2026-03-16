MBC Group reports FY revenue up 28.5%

MBC Group, the Middle-East broadcaster, has reported strong full-year 2025 results, with revenue rising 28.5 per cent year-on-year to SAR 5.4 billion (€1.2bn), driven by growth in the Shahid streaming service and media production.

There was a 4 per cent dip in net profit to SAR 382.5 million due to investment costs, but operating profit surged 69 per cent to SAR 198 million, highlighting robust operational growth,

“In 2025, MBC Group’s progress reaffirms the strength and resilience of our operating model and in the relevance of our assets across broadcasting, digital platforms and production,” commented Waleed bin Ibrahim Al Ibrahim, chairman of MBC Group. “That confidence is further reinforced by our long-standing contribution to the development of the media and entertainment sector in Saudi Arabia and beyond. During the year, the completion of the Public Investment Fund’s majority shareholding was a defining milestone in the group’s evolution, reinforcing alignment with national priorities and establishing a stable, long-term ownership framework anchored in the Kingdom’s long-term economic vision. This milestone enhances our ability to plan, invest and grow with a long-term perspective.”

Mike Sneesby, CEO of MBC Group, added: “FY 2025 was a year of disciplined execution as we strengthened our operations, optimised our cost base and continued investing in the content and platforms that strategically drive our growth. MBC Group delivered 28.5 per cent revenue growth to SAR 5.4 billion, supported by continued expansion in MBC Shahid and significant progress across our production platform. While net profit reflected content portfolio reviews and one-off write-downs recorded in 2024, the underlying fundamentals of our business remain solid, anchored by diversified regional revenue streams.”

“Despite ongoing geopolitical uncertainty, our business continues to demonstrate the resilience of our operating model as we manage with discipline while investing selectively in content and platforms. As we enter 2026, our focus remains on scaling MBC Shahid through disciplined monetisation, strengthening our content pipeline and deepening strategic partnerships that extend our reach beyond the region. With strong audience momentum entering Ramadan and a more integrated operating model now in place, we remain well positioned to navigate near-term uncertainty while delivering sustainable long-term value,” Sneesby concluded.