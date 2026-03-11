Canal+ to deploy Google Cloud AI tech; successful 2025

Canal+ and Google Cloud have announced a new multi-year partnership focused on AI. Starting in June, Canal+ will deploy Google Cloud’s latest generative AI technologies across European and African markets where the Canal+ App is available.

Using Google Cloud’s technologies, Canal+ will accelerate the content video indexing of its extensive content library. The new content classification will provide the media and entertainment group with an in-depth multimodal database combining sound, video and text data.

This increased granularity in content classification, will enable smarter, more personalised content recommendations on the homepage of the Canal+ App, matching each subscriber’s preferences according to their viewing habits. This will make it easier than ever for subscribers to discover even more content they love on Canal+.

Canal+ will also leverage Veo3, Google’s new genAI video technology, to provide its production partners and creative teams with tools that seek to unlock the creative ambitions of their talent, such as previsualising a scene before shooting it or recreating historical moments from a single archival photo.

The partnership guarantees a secure technical environment, where rights, assets ownership are deeply protected. Using these tools & platform, Canal+’s partners will have full control of their production and editorial decision, with opportunities to try new approaches while ensuring cost control, thanks to significantly shorter experimentation cycles. This secure technical platform and tools will be made available to production who wish to use it in films supported by Canal+.

Stéphane Baumier, Chief Technology Officer of Canal+, commented: “We are pleased to leverage Google Cloud’s most advanced AI technologies to drive Canal+’s technical innovation. Building on a long-standing collaboration with Google, this strategic partnership paves the way for limitless possibilities. Content video indexing for Canal+ at scale gives the group a significant edge, notably by enabling us to deliver sharper discovery and truly enhanced personalized journeys on the Canal+ App across all our markets. Creativity is the cornerstone of Canal+’s content production. We are excited to push creative boundaries by providing creators with tools that enable AI-generated video scenes, impossible to produce using traditional methods.”

Matt Renner, President, Chief Revenue Officer – Google Cloud. added: “The entertainment industry is at a pivotal inflection point where the intersection of creativity and compute power defines market leadership. Our deepened collaboration with Canal+ is a testament to a shared culture of relentless innovation. By leveraging Google Cloud’s generative AI technologies, Canal+ is not just adopting tools; they are architecting the future of media and fundamentally transforming the entertainment landscape on a global scale.”

Meanwhile, Canal+ has reported full-year 2025 results that exceededn guidance on profitability and cash flow, despite MultiChoice, the African pay-TV provider it acquired in September 2025, saw a 6 per cent decline in revenue and a drop in subscribers.

Canal+ posted adjusted EBITof €527 million on its historical perimeter, against guidance of €515 million. Revenues per the same basis declined by 2.4 per cent on a reported basis to €6.27 billion, but grew 0.9 per cent organically minus the impact of discontinued contracts. Cash flow from operations hit €587 million, above the company’s guidance of more than €500 million, while free cash flow came in at €428 million against guidance of over €370 million. Canal+ and MultiChoice now boasts 42.3 million subscribers on a combined basis, revenues of €8.67 billion and adjusted EBIT of €701 million.

“2025 was a successful and transformational year for Canal+,” commented Canal+ CEO Maxime Saada. “We began the year facing significant challenges. The MultiChoice acquisition had yet to be completed, we had major unresolved legacy tax issues in France, profitability concerns in Europe and significant sports tenders still outstanding. And 2025 was also our first year as an independent listed business. We ended the year having successfully put those challenges behind us. We completed the acquisition of MultiChoice and we have identified run-rate cost savings from synergies of €400 million from 2030 onwards.”