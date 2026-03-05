Netflix adds targeted ad capabilities; Lumen measurement

After launching the Netflix Ads Suite in 2025, the streamer is adding new ways for brands to buy and measure ads on the platform. Advertisers will now be able to tap into new targeting capabilities, better manage how often ads appear across streamers, and reach specific audiences at scale via the ad-supported plan.

Starting in Q2 in the US — and rolling out to our other ad-supported countries later this year — clients will have new ways to connect with the desired audiences on Netflix through expanded targeting capabilities via Amazon DSP and Yahoo DSP.

Advertisers will be able to leverage Amazon Audiences to inform their programmatic buys on Netflix. Built from trillions of Amazon’s proprietary shopping, streaming, and browsing signals, the segments are built on real audience behaviour. They aim to help advertisers reach relevant Netflix members based on their lifestyles, interests, and products they are actively shopping for.

When buying through Yahoo DSP, advertisers can now also activate deterministic Yahoo DSP audiences on Netflix deals. These audiences are powered by hundreds of millions of global Yahoo interest, behavioural, purchase, and life stage signals.

Netflixis also rolling out its own Conversion API tools.

“We’ve also been listening closely to what advertisers are asking for — and understand the need for full-funnel solutions that clearly show results. We’re excited to now offer our own Conversion API (CAPI) tools. Netflix’s API is designed to help advertisers prove outcomes and will leverage real-time insights to optimise campaigns,” explained a company blog post.

“Earlier this year, we partnered with Tinuiti, the largest independent full-funnel marketing agency in the US, on early testing and saw great attribution results. The campaigns outperformed benchmarks by more than 75% across financial services, ed tech, and retail clients. We’re encouraged by the early results and are committed to expanding our first-party solutions even further, with more updates to come in the months ahead. These advancements are part of our ongoing effort to make advertising on Netflix more effective and easier to buy. We’re offering our brand partners clearer ways to reach the right audiences, while maintaining the high-quality experience our members expect,” added the post.

Meanwhile, Lumen Research, the attention technology company, has partnered with Netflix to launch a solution that helps advertisers understand how much attention their ads capture across Netflix’s ad-supported CTV, desktop and mobile inventory. The solution is available to clients in the UK, Germany, France, Italy and Spain who want to measure local or global campaigns.

The partnership gives Netflix advertisers access to an expanded omnichannel attention toolkit, powered by a real-world consented multi-channel eye-tracking dataset and machine learning attention models. Additionally, it offers a more comprehensive understanding of streaming ad campaign performance, as well as tools to optimise media budgets, invest in working media and achieve greater advertising effectiveness across all channels.

Mike Follett, CEO of Lumen Research, commented: “Bringing our attention measurement toolkit to Netflix is a big step forward for us, especially as streaming content consumption continues to grow across all age groups. This integration enables our clients to access Netflix data for attention measurement, ultimately empowering them to make smarter investment decisions and drive greater effectiveness across their media mix.”