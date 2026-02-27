DAZN, the sports streaming platform and the home of NFL Game Pass, has reported strong international growth for the NFL service following another season of product innovation and elevated fan experiences.

Subscriptions to NFL Game Pass on DAZN rose by 24 per cent year-on-year, continuing a trend of double-digit subscriber growth every season since the start of DAZN’s partnership with the NFL in 2023.

Meanwhile, subscriptions to the Ultimate Tier, which unlocks premium features, including HDR viewing, Dolby 5.1 audio, Multiview, and increased device flexibility, grew more than 300 per cent as fans signed up for an enhanced viewing experience.

Super Bowl LX drove significant global interest, with international fans streaming more than 125 million minutes across DAZN’s 200+ markets.

Throughout the 2025 season, DAZN stepped up localisation, offering every NFL game in Spanish and Portuguese, introducing coverage in Japanese, and making more games available in French and Dutch compared to the prior season.

Fan engagement also rose sharply. One in four NFL Game Pass subscribers used DAZN’s FanZone community feature, up 20 per cent on the prior year. DAZN introduced a number of interactive features, including real-time voting for standout teams and players, as well as games and quizzes.

Shay Segev, DAZN Group CEO, commented: “NFL Game Pass on DAZN continues to drive remarkable growth as we invest in enhancing the fan experience every season. Fans value high-quality streaming, greater localisation, and innovative interactive features that bring them closer to the action. We’re proud to support the NFL’s international expansion and provide world-class entertainment to NFL fans around the world.”

Executive Vice President of Media Distribution for the NFL, Hans Schroeder, added: “As this past season exemplified, there is undeniable momentum behind the NFL’s international ambitions, and our partnership with DAZN is a key offering in reaching NFL fans around the world. The growth of NFL Game Pass demonstrates the passion and interest that international viewers have in our game. DAZN’s continued investment in innovation, localization, and fan‑focused interactivity has helped elevate the viewing experience and we’re excited to build on this progress and continue delivering world‑class NFL action to our global fanbase.”

NFL Game Pass is a central component of the league’s international strategy, providing a direct digital platform to reach fans worldwide and strengthen the NFL’s position as a global sports property. To date, 62 regular‑season games have been played across major international markets—including London, Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Madrid, Dublin, São Paulo, Mexico City and Toronto—expanding the league’s presence and deepening local fandom. In 2026, the NFL will scale this commitment further by staging a record nine international games across four continents, seven countries and eight stadiums, including new markets and cities that will broaden the league’s global footprint.