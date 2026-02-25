Research: Consumers losing hundreds to illegal streaming fraud

Older Brits are risking thousands of pounds by streaming illegal content online, as research reveals that they are far less likely to be aware of the dangers of getting hacked than the national average.

Data from BeStreamWise, a cross-industry initiative which aims to help consumers stay safe while watching content they love, shows that two in five (39 per cent) illegal streamers have suffered financial losses after being targeted by criminals. The average amount stolen was £1,680 – more than half of the average monthly gross salary in the UK.

This is leading to a generation that suffers in silence when they are eventually targeted by online criminals. A third (33 per cent) of baby boomers that have been hacked do not tell anyone, including family, friends and the authorities, compared to a national average of 13 per cent.

Levels of concern also vary by age. Two-thirds (66 per cent) of 25–34s say they are worried about the threat of fraud or data theft, compared to 53 per cent of baby boomers.

Despite this, more than a third (34 per cent) of people in the ‘baby boomer’ generation say they never consider the dangers while accessing content through unofficial sources, more than double the national average (14 per cent).

Additional research from BeStreamWise also reveals the risks parents may face when illegally streaming content for their children, including potential exposure of bank details and devices to hacking.

A poll found that 32 per cent of parents who stream content illegally for their kids have been the victim of financial fraud, losing an average of £1,462 – more than half of the average monthly gross salary in the UK.

The research, conducted among over a thousand parents across the UK, found that around a third (32 per cent) have had hackers gain access to content on their phones, tablets or other devices after streaming illegally for their kids. More than half (52 per cent) have experienced security scares such as malware warnings or suspicious pop-ups, with that figure rising sharply to 77 per cent among parents with children under the age of four.

Many parents are unaware of the risks. Around one in ten (12 per cent) believe there is a low risk of getting hacked when streaming illegally, while only 16 per cent say they always consider the risks before they stream content illegally. Nearly one in five (18 per cent) admit they never consider the risks at all.

With children increasingly watching content on tablets, smartphones and smart TVs, BeStreamWise warns that a single illegal app, stream or modified device can expose multiple devices within the home, including those used for online banking, work emails and personal accounts. Shapland added: “Streaming is a normal part of family life, especially during school holidays and weekends when demand for popular programmes is high. But when looking for ways to keep kids entertained, it’s important to prioritise safety above all else. Criminals aren’t focused on what you’re watching – they’re looking for opportunities to access valuable information. Unofficial streaming sources can sometimes open the door to risks such as malware or data theft, potentially putting your devices, bank details, passwords and personal information at risk. Taking a few simple steps, like sticking to trusted platforms and keeping security software updated, can make a significant difference in protecting your data and devices.”

Rob Shapland, an ethical hacker with 16 years’ experience in cyber security, said: “Criminals are lying in wait to take advantage of illegal streaming, targeting money and personal information. While some older consumers may assume this kind of activity carries little risk, using modified devices or illegal streaming apps can leave consumers wide open to fraud and data theft.”