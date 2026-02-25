AudioUK appoints Baughen as CEO

AudioUK, the body dedicated to advancing the podcast and audio industry, has announced the appointment of Chris Baughen as its new Chief Executive Officer. He will take up the role from March 30th.

Baughen brings industry expertise with more than 20 years’ experience in spanning radio, streaming, digital audio and podcasting. He has held senior leadership roles at Wondery, Spotify, Global and Deezer, building high-performing teams and delivering sustainable commercial growth across the UK and international markets.

Bernard Achampong, Chair of AudioUK commented: “Chris’s extensive experience in commercial podcasting, combined with his focus on intellectual property within our ecosystem, will help AudioUK lead the next phase of growth in podcasting and audio for the global marketplace.”

Baughen added: “The UK podcasting and audio sector is creatively vibrant and commercially ambitious. As platforms evolve and competition intensifies, it’s essential that our industry is organised, influential and future-focused. AudioUK will continue the great work of advocating for smart policy, support sustainable business models and build strategic partnerships that help our members thrive and I’m excited to help lead that next phase.”