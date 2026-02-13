Hasbro Entertainment, Animaj launch LUMEE
February 13, 2026
“Kids attention and curiosity continue to evolve faster than ever,” commented Sixte de Vauplane, Co-Founder & CEO of Animaj. “With LUMEE, we are building a bridge between advertisers and a new generation of digital-native kids’’.
Built on Hasbro’s and Animaj’s IPs – spanning pre-school to tweens and teens – as well as relationships with millions of families worldwide, LUMEE ’s offerings include Advertising across YouTube and Connected TV (C-TV); Contextual, COPPA-compliant precision placement on YouTube. To create effective advertising campaigns, the Company plans to leverage Research and Audience Insights to inform an advertiser’s media strategy and enable measurement of success.
- Advertising & Brand Partnerships: Providing compliant access to family audiences across YouTube and AVoD/FAST platforms, backed by expertise in children’s content, advertising standards and brand safety.
- Audience Intelligence: Deep understanding of what content appeals to children, and where and how they prefer to consume it.
- Original and Branded Content at scale: Animaj’s AI-enhanced production capabilities that enable rapid creative development and iteration for integrated advertising campaigns built around iconic characters.
“By unifying some of the world’s most respected and successful kids IPs under a single ad sales offering, we are delivering what family advertisers have been asking for: a solution delivering scale, engagement, and brand safety across digital platforms” added Gregory Dray, Co-Founder of Animaj, and Chairman of LUMEE.
LUMEE offers an innovative single access point with unmatched digital reach, exclusively representing ad sales on YouTube and managing CTV inventory for iconic brands such as Peppa Pig, Pocoyo, PJ Masks, My Little Pony, Maya the Bee, Transformers, Rabbids, and Power Rangers. Together, Hasbro and Animaj’s content generate more than 50 billion annual views on YouTube alone. The joint venture is now operational and actively engaged in discussions with advertisers regarding launch partnerships across digital platforms.