Hasbro Entertainment, Animaj launch LUMEE

Hasbro Entertainment, Hasbro’s content arm leveraging Hasbro’s brands and IP across film, television, animation and digital, and Animaj, a kids media company backed by strategic investor HarbourView Equity Partners, have announced the launch of LUMEE, a new venture that unites their digital advertising inventory and insights to power advertising sales and brand partnerships. LUMEE is designed to help brands connect with kids and families in safe, smart, and meaningful ways.

“Kids attention and curiosity continue to evolve faster than ever,” commented Sixte de Vauplane, Co-Founder & CEO of Animaj. “With LUMEE, we are building a bridge between advertisers and a new generation of digital-native kids’’.

Built on Hasbro’s and Animaj’s IPs – spanning pre-school to tweens and teens – as well as relationships with millions of families worldwide, LUMEE ’s offerings include Advertising across YouTube and Connected TV (C-TV); Contextual, COPPA-compliant precision placement on YouTube. To create effective advertising campaigns, the Company plans to leverage Research and Audience Insights to inform an advertiser’s media strategy and enable measurement of success.