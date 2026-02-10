CMA CGM selects Eutelsat’s OneWeb

Maritime shipping giant CMA CGM will install OneWeb satellite kit on its vessels. The deal, structured through Marlink Group, is not a surprise as CMA CGM has been a major investor in Eutelsat since 2022. The agreement will use OneWeb and Eutelsat’s geostationary satellites.

CMA CGM is active in more than 170 countries and are acknowledged experts in shipping and logistics and employs more than 160,000 staff. In 2024 its 650 ships helped generate global revenues of $55.5 billion (in 2024).

Marlink says it will deploy OneWeb LEO services on over 300 CMA CGM ships over the next nine months.

“As digitalisation becomes an increasingly critical business priority for the maritime industry, we are pleased to equip CMA CGM with a resilient, next-generation network solution, including Eutelsat OneWeb that enhances operational efficiency, safety, and decarbonization across its global fleet,” commented Erik Ceuppens, Marlink CEO.

“The integration of OneWeb’s LEO services contributes to the robustness of our fleet-wide connectivity, supporting operational efficiency and crew welfare,” added CMA CGM EVP and CFO Ramon Fernandez. “It also aligns with our commitment to trusted solutions and to strengthening digital sovereignty, while reflecting a pragmatic, long-term approach to connectivity that meets our industrial, performance and sustainability objectives.”

The collaboration between these three French and European industry giants—CMA CGM (Logistics), Eutelsat (Satellite), and Marlink (Managed Services)—creates a powerful ecosystem that prioritizes secure and reliable maritime communications.