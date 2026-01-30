ATSC Board leadership re-elected for 2026

The Board of Directors of ATSC, the Broadcast Standards Association, has elected its 2026 Chair and Vice Chairs, welcomed new directors and appointed 2026 officers.

At the Board’s January meeting, John I. Taylor of LG Electronics USA (pictured) was re-elected Chairman, while representatives of two ATSC founding member organisations – Lynn Claudy of the National Association of Broadcasters and Brian Markwalter of the Consumer Technology Association – were re-elected Vice Chairmen.

“ATSC and our members are fortunate to have a strong and engaged Board of Directors driving our strategy at this critical time for next-generation broadcasting in the United States and around the world,” said ATSC President Madeleine Noland.

Rounding out the 2026 Board leadership team, Dr. Rikin Thakker of NCTA , the Television & Internet Association, has been named to the ATSC Executive Committee, succeeding Richard Friedel, whose term with the ATSC Board of Directors ended in December 2025.

The Board also welcomed new directors. The Chief Technology Officer of Brazil’s largest TV network, Raymundo Barros of Globo, was appointed to the ATSC Board, while Javier Ruano, President & General Manager at Televes USA, participated in his first ATSC Board meeting as a director.

ATSC’s 2026 officers appointed by the Board are President Madeleine Noland, Vice President Luiz Fausto, Secretary Anh Ngo and Treasurer Lynn Claudy.

Noland commented: “John’s future-focused vision, unique perspectives and extensive experience with broadcast and consumer technology issues make him well qualified to spearhead the Broadcast Standards Association’s strategic direction at this milestone moment for multimedia broadcasting.”

Taylor added: “I am honored to serve as ATSC Board Chairman for 2026, and I look forward to working closely with President Noland, our Board, members and industry stakeholders to continue our momentum in advancing the development and deployment of ATSC 3.0 standards in US and around the world, while continuing to assure ATSC’s key role in the rapidly evolving media and technology landscape.”

Members of the 2026 ATSC Board of Directors are: