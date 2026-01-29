Forecast: Broadband equipment spend to peak at $18.8bn in 2028

According to a report from Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data centre industries, the Broadband Access Equipment market is forecasted to grow at an average annual rate of 0.3 per cent from 2025 to 2030, with total revenue peaking at $18.8 billion (€15.7bn) in 2028, driven by ongoing DOCSIS 4.0 and fibre expansion by cable and fibre ISPs. The forecast has decreased from July 2025 due to a slower ramp in the deployment of 50 Gbps PON technologies around the world.

“We reduced our forecasts for 50 Gbps PON deployments largely because of operators’ concerns around slowing average consumption, along with the need to maintain profit levels in increasingly competitive markets,” commented Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Fibre network expansions and subscriber growth will continue to be priorities, but so will the requirement that broadband services deliver value.”

Additional highlights from the Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year January 2026 Forecast Report: