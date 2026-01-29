Forecast: Broadband equipment spend to peak at $18.8bn in 2028
January 29, 2026
According to a report from Dell’Oro Group, a source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks and data centre industries, the Broadband Access Equipment market is forecasted to grow at an average annual rate of 0.3 per cent from 2025 to 2030, with total revenue peaking at $18.8 billion (€15.7bn) in 2028, driven by ongoing DOCSIS 4.0 and fibre expansion by cable and fibre ISPs. The forecast has decreased from July 2025 due to a slower ramp in the deployment of 50 Gbps PON technologies around the world.
“We reduced our forecasts for 50 Gbps PON deployments largely because of operators’ concerns around slowing average consumption, along with the need to maintain profit levels in increasingly competitive markets,” commented Jeff Heynen, Vice President at Dell’Oro Group. “Fibre network expansions and subscriber growth will continue to be priorities, but so will the requirement that broadband services deliver value.”
Additional highlights from the Broadband Access & Home Networking 5-Year January 2026 Forecast Report:
- PON equipment revenue is expected to grow at an average annual rate of 1.9 per cent from 2025 to 2030, driven largely by XGS-PON deployments in North America, EMEA, and CALA, as well as FTTR (Fibre to the Room) deployments in China.
- Revenue for Cable Distributed Access Equipment (Virtual CCAP, Remote PHY Devices, Remote MACPHY Devices, and Remote OLTs) is expected to grow to $1.2 billion in 2030, as operators continue their DOCSIS 4.0 and early fibre deployments.
- Revenue for Fixed Wireless CPE is expected to peak in 2026 and 2027, dominated by shipments of 5G sub-6 GHz and a growing number of 5G millimeter wave units.
- Revenue for Wi-Fi 7 residential routers and broadband CPE with WLAN will reach $7.9 billion by 2028, but will then begin to slow as Wi-Fi 8 units begin to ramp.