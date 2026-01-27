Report: 1.56bn broadband subs in Q3 2025

Global broadband subscribers surpassed 1.56 billion in Q3 2025, marking a 1.46 growth, only slightly lower than in Q3 2024, according to the Q3 2025 Broadband Subscriber Trends from Point Topic.

Broadband subscriptions declined in 13 countries, compared to 24 in Q2 2025. In some of these markets consumers are migrating to mobile broadband, others are experiencing economic and geopolitical headwinds or already have very high broadband penetration.