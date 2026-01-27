Report: 1.56bn broadband subs in Q3 2025
January 27, 2026
Global broadband subscribers surpassed 1.56 billion in Q3 2025, marking a 1.46 growth, only slightly lower than in Q3 2024, according to the Q3 2025 Broadband Subscriber Trends from Point Topic.
Broadband subscriptions declined in 13 countries, compared to 24 in Q2 2025. In some of these markets consumers are migrating to mobile broadband, others are experiencing economic and geopolitical headwinds or already have very high broadband penetration.
Other key points:
-
India remained at the top of the largest 20 fixed broadband markets with a 7.2 per cent quarterly growth.
-
The share of FTTH/B in the total fixed broadband subscriptions increased further and stood at 73.1 per cent. Broadband connections based on other technologies saw their market shares shrink again, with an exception of satellite and fixed wireless access (FWA).
-
Year-on-year, FTTH/B connections grew by 7.1 per cent. Satellite and FWA saw an even higher annual growth (38.2 per cent and 38.3 per cent respectively).
-
Legacy copper subscriptions declined by 14.2 per cent y-o-y, while FTTx lines (mainly VDSL) went down by 4.6 per cent. Cable/HFC connections also fell by 2.9 per cent.
-
5G FWA take-up accelerated further, especially in India and the US, with each country adding 1.2 million subscribers in Q3 2025.