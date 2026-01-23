Study: FAST viewership seeing exponential growth

Research from Roku, the streaming specialist, and Horizon Futures Group shows FAST is reshaping how viewers engage with content in a new, cable-like experience and what this means for advertisers.

The study, based on Roku’s proprietary viewership data spanning 90 million households alongside surveys of 1,500 streamers, shows that adoption of FAST has increased dramatically in recent years. Today, over half (57 per cent) of households that were streaming only ad-free in 2020 now watch FAST content.

The study defines FAST as free, live streaming content delivered on a schedule in a familiar, electronic programming guide format within streaming apps like Roku Channel.

Among the key findings:

If FAST viewership across all channels were aggregated into a single app, it would be the fou rth largest on Roku by reach.