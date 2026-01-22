Survey: UK households push back on streaming price hikes

More than half of UK households (59 per cent) are worried about streaming annual price increases according to the latest EY Decoding the Digital Home Study.

The survey of 2,000 UK consumers, which reviews attitudes towards technology, media and telecoms (TMT) found that most consumers believe streaming platform price hikes (65 per cent) are unfair and unreasonable.

New engagement strategies needed for streaming customers

Across all markets, streaming services continue to gain traction. The 1.8 billion paid monthly subscriptions worldwide are set to top 2 billion by 2029, although growth rates are set to flatten. Against this backdrop, competition remains intense. Households often subscribe to multiple paid platforms, but more than one-third (35 per cent) of UK survey respondents say they are interested in reducing how many platforms they pay for. In 2025, 34 per cent of households paying for streaming services have either cancelled or plan to cancel a service, marginally down from 35 per cent last year.

Making savings still leads as a driver of cancellation, but other reasons are becoming more prominent. These include platforms lacking content they previously carried (11 per cent) and, as choice continues to broaden, preference for other platforms (10 per cent).

Anna Fry, EY UK&I Technology, Media & Entertainment Sector Leader, commented: “Streaming providers in the UK must prioritise delivering clearer and more personalised value to their subscribers as price sensitivity intensifies year on year. This year’s study showed a 4 percentage points rise in consumers concerned about increasing monthly costs shows growing discomfort with continued price hikes, while a simultaneous 4 percentage points drop in those who feel they pay for content they don’t watch reflects a shift towards far more selective, value‑driven choices. In this climate, providers must demonstrate relevance through compelling bundles, regularly refreshed content libraries and more personalised user experiences. By closely tracking engagement and proactively intervening when customers show early signs of churn, providers can better address the challenges households face, communicate tangible value, and ultimately reduce cancellation risk.”

Demand for high-quality content is on the rise

Attractive monthly pricing remains the most decisive factor when consumers consider a new subscription. However, despite recent price hikes and consumer concerns about paying too much for content, considerations other than cost are also now coming to the fore. Access to specific content (34 per cent), extensive content libraries (35 per cent) and original or exclusive content (28 per cent) are all growing in importance year-on-year.

Streaming sign-ups and cancellations are a deliberate mode of consumption

Sentiment from respondents reveals a fluctuating pattern – churn is often accompanied by re-subscription to previously cancelled platforms. This year, 41 per cent of survey respondents have resubscribed to one or more platforms they previously cancelled, up from 33 per cent last year. Yet these actions represent more than changing affiliations – many consumers have a fundamentally fluid relationship with streaming platforms.

Forty-three per cent of survey respondents rarely think about cancelling a platform once they sign up and a further 17 per cent subscribe via connectivity bundles, meaning they do not tend to make platform specific decisions. The remainder – 40 per cent – deliberately choose to “subscribe-watch-cancel-repeat,” whether to binge watch and pay fewer monthly charges, access a specific event, or take advantage of discounted monthly rates for limited periods. Crucially, 61 per cent of households believe that streaming platforms should make it easier to consume content without the hassle of either subscribing or cancelling.

Martyn Whistler, EY UK&I Client Director for Media and Entertainment, added: “Understanding the dynamic nature of consumer relationships with streaming platforms is essential for providers aiming to thrive in a competitive landscape. With a significant portion of users resubscribing to previously cancelled services, there is a clear opportunity for platforms to engage these consumers more effectively. By simplifying the subscription process and offering flexible viewing options, streaming services can cater to the evolving preferences of their audience. Additionally, implementing innovative pricing models and personalised content recommendations will not only enhance user satisfaction but also drive long-term loyalty in an increasingly fluid market.”

Sports content stands out as a fast-evolving space

Sports content is rapidly emerging as one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving areas with 47 per cent of survey respondents willing to pay to watch sports on TV, up from 35 per cent last year. Meanwhile, just over a third (35 per cent) have subscribed to a streaming platform in the last 12 months due to availability of live sports, coming at a time when major streaming platforms are moving into live boxing and mixed martial arts, challenging traditional monetization models, such as pay-per-view.

While demand for paid sports is growing, nearly half (49 per cent) of households face challenges such as high prices (26 per cent), followed by difficulty finding and following preferred teams (7 per cent). This challenge is likely even more pronounced for ardent fans of multiple sports, which are more widely dispersed across multiple channels.

Consumers call for greater transparency in AI generated content

AI has a multifaceted role to play in content experiences, from visual effects to optimisation. However, consumers are alert to AI’s potential to undermine the reliability of what they view online. That said, more than one in three (41 per cent) would appreciate AI that increases ad personalisation, with 25- to 34-year-olds particularly amenable to AI’s role here (representing 51 per cent of respondents). In addition, 40 per cent of survey respondents would find AI-assisted content management useful. Nevertheless, misgivings about AI’s role in content consumption mean that households are emphatic about action they want to see taken, with 79 per cent believing AI content should be clearly labelled to avoid confusion.