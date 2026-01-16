Spain: La Liga returns to FTA TV

La Liga football is returning to free-to-air- television in Spain with one live match from each gameweek to be broadcast on Teledeporte for the remainder of the 2025/26 season.

The move was confirmed by public broadcaster RTVE through a short promotional spot announcing the FTA broadcast of the Primera División fixture scheduled for matchday 20.

RTVE has opted not to air the matches on its main channels (La 1 or La 2) with Teledeporte instead serving as the dedicated home for the FTA La Liga fixture each week.

By choosing Teledeporte, RTVE ensures that fans can watch top-flight Spanish football directly via DTT, free of charge. Viewers will not need to register for any service or rely on an internet connection, as the matches will be available through traditional terrestrial broadcasting.

The first match will be Espanyol vs Girona kicking off tonight (January 16th).