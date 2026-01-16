CNBC launching German-language news service

CNBC and C-DACH Business News have announced CNBC DACH, a German-language business and financial news service covering Germany, Austria and Switzerland, that is expected to launch in early 2027.

Following receipt of customary regulatory approval by the competition authorities, CNBC DACH will operate as a multiplatform business news service, delivering content across television, digital platforms, social media, live events and print, including a dedicated TV channel with localised feeds and original reporting tailored to the DACH region.

Supported by CNBC’s global coverage, CNBC DACH will combine international market coverage with regional reporting, focusing on economic and financial market players in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

Editorial operations for CNBC DACH will be based in Frankfurt, Zurich and Vienna with additional bureaus in Berlin and Munich. The shareholders of the holding company will be Austrian entrepreneur, investor, and founder Alexander Schütz; entrepreneur, investor, and majority shareholder and Executive Chairman of MET Group, Benjamin Lakatos; and media entrepreneur Rusmir Nefic.

Craig Bengtson, President of CNBC International, commented: “CNBC DACH is designed to empower business leaders, investors, and decision-makers across German-speaking markets with the insights they need to make informed decisions and support them as they navigate market developments and investment opportunities. By extending CNBC’s global reporting into a dedicated German-language service, we’re providing audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland with business news, trusted insights and analysis that connects regional developments with global markets.”

Nefic, CNBC DACH founder and CEO, said: “With CNBC DACH, we are building a multimedia platform where capital market developments, market trends, and macroeconomic relationships are reported first hand and are available 24/7. Our goal is to give business leaders across the DACH region a strong voice and create a place where they can read, watch, listen, exchange ideas, share insights and actively engage.”

Schütz said: “CNBC DACH is far more than a news platform – it is a strategic opportunity to strengthen the German-speaking business and capital market ecosystem. Our ambition is to build a platform that not only informs, but empowers the business community in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, while connecting regional market developments with global financial markets. I am committed to invest in high-quality, cross-platform business media that supports a resilient, transparent and well-informed financial ecosystem.”

Lakatos added: “My experience building businesses across a number of international markets has given me a strong appreciation for the character of the German-speaking region – ambitious, creative and globally minded. At the same time, many of its stories are still not reflected internationally with the weight and relevance they deserve. CNBC DACH is designed to close this gap.”