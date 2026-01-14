Versant closes Free TV Networks acquisition

Versant, Comcast’s media and entertainment business spin-off, has announced the completion of its acquisition of Free TV Networks (FTN), a US provider of free over-the-air digital broadcast networks and FAST channels. The deal was first announced on December 5th 2025.

FTN will operate within Versant as a dedicated business, expanding the company’s reach across over-the-air and FAST distribution, extending its footprint beyond traditional pay-TV.

FTN’s portfolio of multicast and FAST networks complements Versant’s existing portfolio of brands by introducing a distribution model designed to serve growing segments of viewers who increasingly engage with free television options.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

Jonathan Katz, FTN’s Founder, has joined Versant, reporting to David Pietrycha, Chief Revenue and Business Officer. Katz will continue to lead day-to-day operations of the business.

The news follows Versant’s recent acquisition of INDY Cinema Group, operating under Fandango, further reinforcing the company’s strategy of building vertical businesses that extend distribution, deepen audience engagement, and develop new audience touchpoints on both existing and new platforms.