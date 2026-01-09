Australia readies TV prominence framework

It will be soon be easier for Australians to access free-to-air TV services on connected devices with the commencement of the TV prominence framework.

The framework, set to come into force on January 10th, will help improve the visibility of local free-to-air TV services in an increasingly competitive digital media environment.

Under the rules, all new smart TVs, streaming sticks and similar devices that are sold in Australia must meet minimum prominence requirements. This includes pre-installing and prominently displaying the following free-to-air broadcasting apps on the home screen of the device:

ABC iview

SBS On Demand

7plus

9Now

10.

Manufacturers must not supply devices to Australia that do not meet these requirements. The ACMA will be monitoring new devices and has launched a complaint form for reporting suspected non-compliance.