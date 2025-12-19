TNT Sports to broadcast Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Commonwealth Sport has that Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) has secured the exclusive UK live broadcast and digital media rights for the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

TNT Sports will bring live coverage to viewers via a dedicated linear channel in the UK and Ireland. More than 600 hours of live coverage will be offered to viewers with every sport and event streaming on HBO Max in the UK following the platform’s launch in March 2026.

Glasgow 2026 is an 11-day event (July 23rd to August 2nd) that combines 10 world-class sports and 6 Para sports into an integrated programme delivered within an 8-mile corridor in Glasgow’s iconic venues. The 23rd edition of the Games will welcome 3,000 athletes from 74 nations and territories between.

Katie Sadleir, CEO of Commonwealth Sport said, “This is another landmark moment as we continue to re-imagine what a Commonwealth Games looks and feels like for athletes and fans alike. With a heavyweight broadcast partner like Warner Bros. Discovery onboard across the UK and Europe for Glasgow 2026 and the recent decision to award the 2030 Commonwealth Games to India, alongside strong interest for 2034, the future of our Movement has never been more secure. Our partnership with Warner Bros Discovery opens up exciting new ways for fans to connect with the action. With more events available live and a strong focus on athlete storytelling, fans will be closer to the Games than ever before.”

Scott Young, EVP at WBD Sports Europe said, “As a premium multi-sport broadcaster, we have a proven ability to connect sports fans and audiences with the world’s biggest sports events and their athletes. We will bring this storytelling heritage and production expertise to the Commonwealth Games where our coverage of Glasgow 2026 will be comprehensive, immersive and accessible. With coverage of every sport and athlete on our streaming platforms, we are confident our approach will celebrate the history of the Commonwealth Games while telling new stories of its competitors with unmatched energy and excitement.”

Phil Batty OBE, CEO of Glasgow 2026, added “It is great to welcome Warner Bros Discovery to the Glasgow 2026 family of broadcasters as the new home for the Commonwealth Games in the UK and Europe. In Scotland, we committed to a bold re-imagining of the Games, innovative, future focused and with sports fans at the centre of the action. The partnership with Warner Bros Discovery will celebrate our athletes, embrace new content formats, and drive more hours of sport coverage for the Commonwealth Games than ever before. This broadcast partnership, secured by Commonwealth Sport, reflects our shared ambition to take coverage of the Games to new and growing audiences. With significant investment into the breadth and depth of content to be platformed for Glasgow 2026, we are hugely excited by the opportunity to collaborate with the talented team at Warner Bros. Discovery. This is a Games for a new era of Commonwealth Sport, and this partnership sets us up for an incredible showcase of sport in Glasgow next summer.”