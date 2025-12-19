DACH region: DAZN extends international football deals

DAZN , the sports streaming platform, has extended its deals in Germany, Austria and Switzerland for the broadcasting rights for three key international football competitions: the UEFA Nations League, including the Nations League Finals, the European Qualifiers for the UEFA Euro and the FIFA World Cup, as well as selected international friendlies .

The current agreement, valid until the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, has now been extended for another two years, covering all matches up to and including UEFA Euro 2028 in Great Britain and Ireland. This ensures that DAZN remains the top choice in the DACH region for fans who want to experience the decisive moments of European national team football live.

Alice Mascia, CEO of DAZN in the DACH region, commented: “We are delighted to extend our partnership with UEFA and offer fans of all nations the most comprehensive and best live football coverage. We are committed to high-quality content and innovation in the long term to continuously improve the experience for our subscribers.”