Report warns of illicit Xmas viewing risks

People streaming movies, TV shows and sporting fixtures illegally over the festive period could be unknowingly gifting fraudsters access to their personal finances, warns a cyber security expert.

The alert comes following new BeStreamWise research, a cross-industry initiative which aims to raise awareness of the dangers of illegal streaming. The research reveals that 38 per cent of Brits who plan to indulge in Christmas content would consider accessing it through unofficial sources if it was not available through their paid subscription services.

However, the study also highlights that nearly nine in ten (88 per cent) people who stream content illegally don’t always consider the risks to their bank details and personal information stored on devices.

BeStreamWise findings reveal that nearly two fifths (39 per cent) of illegal streamers have suffered financial losses as a result of cybercrime linked to piracy. The average amount stolen is £1,680 (€1,110).

BeStreamWise’s research shows that this Christmas could be a bumper year for gifting connected devices used for streaming content. More than half (53 per cent) are hoping to receive a new device, with smartphones (16 per cent), tablets (14 per cent), laptops (12 per cent) and gaming consoles/handhelds (11 per cent) featuring highly on the nation’s Santa wishlists.

Rob Shapland, an ethical hacker with 16 years’ experience in cyber security, said: “Illegal streaming over the festive period could turn Christmas viewing into a costly mistake, particularly this year when more devices than ever are connected in our homes. It’s just not worth it. Those turning to illegal streaming sites or apps are exposing themselves to phishing attacks, malware, malicious ads and compromised platforms designed specifically to harvest personal and financial data. Instead, enjoy the brilliant Christmas TV schedule in a safe – and legal – way.”