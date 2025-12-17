Data: Pay-TV growth stalls in Portugal

The Portuguese pay-TV market ended Q3 2025 with 4.7 million subscribers, a 0.7 per cent increase year-over-year. This represents the lowest annual growth since 2006, according to quarterly data from the National Communications Authority (Anacom).

The overwhelming majority (98.3 per cent) of pay-TV subscribers opt for the service as part of a bundle. Fibre optics (FTTH/B) remains the preferred technology, accounting for 69.2 per cent of total subscribers, or 3.2 million (an increase of 5.9 per cent). However, even fibre’s growth is at its lowest since its introduction in 2007.

Conversely, older technologies are in decline. Cable TV now holds 23.7 per cent of the market, followed by satellite TV (6 per cent) and ADSL (1.1 per cent).

Meo (Altice Portugal) remains the market leader with a 42 per cent share, ahead of Nos Group (35.8 per cent), Vodafone (19.3 per cent), and the Digi/Nowo Group (2.7 per cent). Meo and Vodafone each increased their market share by 0.1 percentage points, while Nos Group saw a slight decline.

The number of subscribers to bundled telecom packages reached 4.8 million, a 0.9 per cent increase year-over-year. This growth is predominantly fuelled by quad-play/quintuple-play offers, which now represent 60.2 per cent of all bundled subscribers (2.9 million). In contrast, triple-play offers experienced their most significant annual decline in a decade, dropping by 7.9 per cent.