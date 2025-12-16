Research: Streaming market declines in Finland

Despite strong growth in ad-supported streaming, the Finnish streaming market declines in the autumn of 2025, reports Mediavision. Total paid subscriptions decline by 2 per cent year-over-year, driven mainly by a ten per cent drop in fully paid, ad-free subscriptions.

Ad-supported subscriptions grew by 18 per cent over the same period, but this shift in mix is not sufficient to prevent an overall decline of approximately 70,000 subscriptions.

“Finland stands out as the only Nordic country where growth of subscriptions with ads does not drive market growth,” commented Fredrik Liljeqvist, Principal Analyst at Mediavision.

Meanwhile, the structural evolution of the market continues. Online viewing makes up an increasing share of all viewing as traditional TV continues to decline. In autumn 2025, 57 per cent of all video viewing time is spent on online services, including social video. However, similar to the stagnation in streaming subscription growth, online viewing is stable vs the year prior.

“Overall, the viewing migration from TV to streaming in Finland continues, despite stagnating growth online. This, however, means that services and actors must compete for shares on a market that has not grown for the past 12 months – meaning increased competition for existing consumers rather than battling to reach new targets,” Liljeqvist concluded.