Orange takes full ownership of MasOrange

Orange has signed a binding agreement with Lorca to acquire full ownership of MasOrange, Spain’s leading telco in terms of customer base, through the acquisition of the remaining 50 per cent stake in its Spanish joint venture for a price of €4.25 billion in cash.

This announcement confirms the non-binding agreement that was announced earlier this quarter.

Orange said transaction will accelerate its strategic plan ‘Lead the Future’ and further strengthen its position in Spain, the Group’s second-largest market in Europe. With full ownership, Orange added that it “confirms its long-term industrial commitment in Spain, and its confidence in MasOrange and its management to create value for all stakeholders”.

The closing of the transaction is expected in the first half of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions.