Universal Ads adds Cox Media, Vevo, Samsung, Telly, Philo

Universal Ads, which enables brands to create, buy and measure ads across premium video, has announced that another round of third-party publishers has joined the Universal Audience Network in the US, bringing the total to more than 20 and giving brands new ways to reach qualified audiences at scale, all in one place. The new publisher partners include Cox Media, Vevo Samsung Ads, Telly and Philo.

“Universal Ads continues to make TV buying easy by consolidating fragmented, premium supply into one self-service platform, covering every major kind of high-quality viewing experience, from programmers and cable providers to distributors, smart TVs, VoD, FAST and more,” said Adam Royle, Head of Publishers, Universal Ads. “This latest curated addition of leading publishers is another step in our mission to grow premium video as a category for businesses, especially those new to TV advertising, while creating new demand for our partners.”

“Our partnership with Universal Ads not only enables advertisers to leverage our massive Samsung TV Plus footprint within the Universal Audience Network, but will deliver enhanced campaign efficiency with precision and scale,” commented Joe Melaragno, Head of Channel Sales, Samsung Ads. “As the leading smart TV brand globally for nearly two decades, we’re excited to see how this collaboration can further help advertisers maximise reach across Samsung’s nearly 60 million US households to optimise business outcomes.”

“Cox Media has continually evolved and invested in our product portfolio to meet audiences where they are and create frictionless, results-driven experiences for advertisers,” said Susy Schwede, Head of Product and Sales Enablement, Cox Media. “The Universal Ads partnership helps us empower brands to reach valuable audiences in premium video environments with greater ease and efficiency.”

With Universal Ads, typically social-first advertisers can easily run campaigns across the inventory of leading publishers who are part of the Universal Audience Network. In doing so, brands can reach more than 90 per cent of US households in premium video environments.

“Our partnership with Universal Ads opens up Vevo inventory to new demand, especially from indie agencies, in a self-serve capacity for the first time. Furthermore, the platform gives Vevo the opportunity to build and curate packages, providing buyers with more flexibility and ease in transacting,” added Matt Burgess, Vice President, Ad Tech & Programmatic, Vevo.

“Philo’s primary focus is connecting brands with highly engaged audiences across our premium, brand-safe CTV inventory,” stated Aulden Kaye Yi, Head of Advertising Partnerships, Philo. “Our partnership with Universal Ads further extends that goal – giving SMB advertisers a streamlined, scalable way to reach viewers on the biggest screen in the house.”

“Telly’s dual-screen design and persistent Smart Home Screen create a deeper, daily relationship with the consumer, driving engagement far beyond traditional television,” added Seho Lee, President of Advertising for Telly. “That connection powers a new CTV model built for precision targeting, real measurement, and actionable insights. We’re thrilled to partner with Universal Ads to unlock new capabilities for advertisers of every size to engage and delight consumers on the biggest screen in the home.”

The new round of Universal Ads publisher partners join A+E, AMC Networks, DirecTV, Estrella MediaCo, Fox Corporation, Fuse Media, LG Ad Solutions, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Roku, Scripps, Spectrum Reach, TelevisaUnivision, Vizio, Warner Bros. Discovery and Xumo.