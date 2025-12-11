TiVo streaming devices earn Freely certification

TiVo, a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi, has announced that TiVo OS, the company’s independent media platform, has achieved Freely certification from the platform’s owner and operator Everyone TV, for streaming media devices.

The certification, in a newly defined category of streaming media devices that do not require an integrated screen or DTT tuner, builds on the previous certification for TiVo OS in smart TVs. This paves the way for a broader range of consumer and operator devices that deliver Freely Live TV and on-demand experiences, combined with TiVo’s award-winning content-first user experience and access to major global streaming services.

Following the launch of Smart TVs Powered by TiVo from multiple brands in the UK since 2024, the latest certification ensures that companion streaming devices – such as ‘puck-style’ or HDMI-connected media players – can deliver the same simple, broadcaster-forward live and on-demand experience consumers enjoy on Freely-certified TVs. This evolution makes it easier for retailers, ISPs and alternative network providers to offer customers a seamless free-to-air experience without requiring an aerial or DTT tuner.

“Freely’s device certification for streaming-only form factors is a game-changer for the UK market. It expands consumer choice, gives retailers and ISPs new ways to delight customers with a frictionless live TV experience, and extends the reach of UK broadcasters via IP. With TiVo OS now certified across both TVs and streaming devices, partners can move faster and differentiate more confidently,” said Gabriel Cosgrave,

General Manager, EMEA at TiVo.

“We’re pleased to recognise TiVo OS with Freely certification for their streaming devices. Introducing Freely to these devices means even more UK households can easily access and navigate free TV in the streaming age, enjoying their favourite live TV moments or seamlessly browsing our library of over 75,000 hours of on demand shows. We look forward to working with TiVo to bring streaming devices with their Operating System to consumers.” commented Jonathan Thompson, CEO, Everyone TV.

Why this matters for ISPs & Altnets

For the UK’s ISP & Altnet community, which is rapidly rolling out full-fibre connectivity nationwide, the new device category presents a turnkey way to bundle a streaming video solution powered by TiVo OS that integrates Freely’s Live TV services over IP.

They can now pair differentiated broadband with a certified, broadcaster-first TV experience – reducing deployment complexity, improving customer satisfaction, and increasing ARPU through value-added services.

Why this matters for Retailers

For leading UK electronics retailers, the new device category enables them to showcase Freely-certified streaming solutions powered by TiVo OS, broadening the choice for consumers who are looking for seamless live and on-demand TV over IP.

Retailers looking to launch their own brand streaming devices can also benefit from TiVo’s integration with their retail media ecosystems, connecting shoppers with premium content and innovative services.

Why this matters for audiences

UK audiences are increasingly choosing to stream their favourite TV shows, rather than connect via aerial or satellite. By the end of 2025, 1 in 3 UK households will be streaming-only, connecting their TV sets to Wi-Fi. With this figure set to rise to over half of all households by 2030 and more than 70 per cent within a decade, TiVo is offering an easy way for British viewers to easily stream live and on demand TV with Freely.