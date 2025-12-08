DJ Central TV partners with FAST Channels TV

DJ Central TV, one of the world’s leading dance, club, and EDM television properties, has announced a landmark partnership with FAST Channels TV to launch the official DJ Central TV FAST Channel. The new 24/7, ad-supported streaming channel will deliver over 300 hours of nonstop Electronic Dance Music programming to global audiences across FAST platforms, smart TVs, mobile apps and OTT networks.

This marks a major expansion for DJ Central TV’s footprint as one of the most prolific EDM content brands globally, now bringing an even broader mix of club culture, DJ interviews, exclusive performances, and global nightlife to FAST viewers everywhere.

A Massive Content Library – Expanding to 143 Fully Produced Episodes

The DJ Central TV catalogue includes over 7 seasons and over 300 hours of content. Featuring exclusive footage from major dance hubs, festivals, superclubs, nightlife capitals, and emerging scenes worldwide.

This robust catalogue positions DJ Central TV as one of the largest dedicated EDM offerings available in the FAST marketplace.

A Partnership Built for Global Scale, FAST Channels TV provides a complete ecosystem for FAST channel creation, syndication, and monetisation, their platform includes:

Automated playout & channel management

Ad-supported monetisation

White-label apps across smart TVs and mobile

Worldwide FAST distribution syndication

DJ Central TV brings a powerhouse of content backed by an extensive global network:

60+ video distribution platforms (Amazon Music, Dailymotion, MTV, TikTok, Vevo, Vimeo, YouTube Shorts, and more)

600+ DSPs & music platforms (Spotify, iTunes, Deezer, Beatport, Pandora, Shazam, Anghami, Boomplay, etc.)

Integrated support from:

Blue Pie Records – global label & artist management

Planet Blue Pictures – global film & TV distribution

ORDIOR – rights management, licensing, and royalty compliance

Together, this creates one of the most sophisticated and far-reaching EDM FAST channels in the world today.

“Partnering with FAST Channels TV allows us to take DJ Central TV to a whole new level. Our mission has always been to support independent artists and showcase global club culture. This FAST channel gives us the ability to reach millions more viewers while delivering some of the best EDM content anywhere,” commented Damien Reilly, DJ Central TV CEO and Founder.

“We’re excited to welcome DJ Central TV to our growing FAST ecosystem. Their deep catalogue and culturally rich EDM programming make them a standout addition. We look forward to expanding their reach across our global distribution footprint,” added Russell Foy, CEO, FAST Channels TV.

What Viewers Can Expect on the DJ Central TV FAST Channel

EDM, house, club & dance music videos

Exclusive DJ interviews, artist features & backstage access

Club culture and nightlife coverage from around the world

Festival highlights & scene reports

Curated genre-based programming blocks

High-energy playlists for non-stop viewing

This is the ultimate FAST destination for EDM fans, DJs, producers, dancers, creators, and club culture enthusiasts.

A Global Platform for Independent Artists, DJ Central TV is committed to supporting independent artists and labels through:

Non-exclusive music video licensing

Global rights management & forensic compliance via ORDIOR

Royalty reporting via Blue Pie Data

Worldwide distribution opportunities

DJ Central promotional exposure across YouTube, social media & partner networks

Independent artists can submit their music videos via the DJ Central Submission Portal for evaluation and inclusion in the FAST channel programming.

Learn more about Fast Channels TV here.