SWISSto12 reports rapid expansion

SWISSto12, a Switzerland-based aerospace company, has issued a trading update, and the numbers are impressive.Key to the numbers is the market’s enthusiasm for the company’s HummingSat product. HummingSat is a smaller craft yet can operate at geostationary orbits.

· 40 per cent revenue growth and 38 percent workforce expansion in 2025

· Significant progress on the first four HummingSat GEO satellites for SES (IS-45) and Viasat (I-8)

· HummingSat selected for APAC’s first GEO satellite-to-device platform (NEASTAR-1)

· Launch of HummingLink-SOTP, an ultra-light, portable GEO user terminal using proprietary 3D-printed RF technologies

· New European facility in Madrid and upgraded mission-control capabilities in Georgia ahead of 2027 launches

· Key leadership additions, including SES’s former CEO Steve Collar as Chairman and SATCOM veteran Fredrik Gustavsson as CFO/CSO

The company’s advances underscore SWISSto12’s rapid global growth and leadership in agile satellite communication systems and RF solutions. The company’s portfolio supports accessibility to satellite communications for commercial users and nations worldwide wanting to develop sovereign capabilities.

2025 began with a clear vote of confidence from the industry in SWISSto12’s vision and capabilities. At Satellite 2025 in Washington DC, CEO Dr Emile de Rijk was honoured as Satellite Executive of the Year, a testament to the company’s ability to execute, innovate, and impact the global space economy. This recognition was validated by a series of significant achievements during the year.

The design and construction of the first four HummingSat geostationary (GEO) satellites ordered by anchor customers SES (through the IS-45 programme) and Viasat (through the I-8 programme) progressed significantly in 2025. In early 2026, both programmes are preparing for Critical Design Review (CDR), along with the start of first flight hardware assembly, integration and testing for IS-45.

Over the past year, SWISSto12 has also expanded its global footprint with the opening of a new facility in Madrid, Spain, announced this September, focused on accelerating the development of the company’s satellite systems and user terminals. The site places the company in direct proximity to key industrial partners, customers, and talent, complementing the company’s other facilities across Europe and the US.

“By expanding our teams and product innovations worldwide, we are empowering our customers with agile satellite solutions and meeting the increasing demand for satellite sovereignty. SWISSto12’s innovations in GEO small satellites, RF technologies, and ground systems are enabling agile, secure communications that operators, organisations and nation states can rely on, no matter their location. We’re excited to accelerate this momentum in 2026,” said de Rijk.